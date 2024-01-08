Twice as Many Americans Say They Are Worse Off Economically After 2023’s Bidenomics

Nearly half of Americans say they are worse off economically than they were a year ago, a recent survey from Rasmussen shows.

The survey of 1,102 Americans taken just after Christmas found that 45 percent of Americans say they are worse off economically than they were a year ago. Just 23 percent say they are better off, a 22-point gap.

Twenty-nine percent say they treaded water last year, with their finances about the same as they were a year ago.

The poll highlights the failure of the Biden administration’s push to convince Americans that what the president calls “Bidenomics” has been a boon for the country.

Inflation—or, as Biden critics call it, Bidenflation—is a major reason many Americans feel they are falling behind. Consumer prices increased 3.1 percent in the 12 months through November, the most recent data available. In the prior 12-month period, prices went up 7.1 percent. Since Biden took office, consumer prices are up 16.8 percent.

While average hourly wages increased at a faster pace than prices in the 12 months through November, workers are still behind over the longer term. Since Biden took office, average hourly wages are up 14.3 percent, two-and-half points below the inflation watermark.

