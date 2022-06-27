Breitbart

A 29-year-old man living as a woman beat a 13-year-old girl for first place during a skateboarding tournament recently in New York City, and social media users had strong opinions about it. “Ricci Tres, who also goes by Ricci And Tres, took the top title in the women’s division of The Boardr Open, taking home $500,” Fox News reported Sunday. “In second place was Shiloh Catori, a 13-year-old girl who is 133 in the Boardr Global Ranks, which are based on performance in skateboarding competitions. Tres, by comparison, sits at 838 in the rankings,” the outlet said. The youngest competitor was 10-years-old and came in fifth. Meanwhile, the Boardr also shared the results on its website. In a social media post Saturday, female skateboarder Taylor Silverman posted photos of the competitors: Silverman’s followers expressed their opinions on the matter, one person writing, “Pisses me off. Many have worked so hard to get women’s skateboarding more recognition girls have worked so hard.” “So many gains of the last few years with contest, sponsors, money and TV time. It’s being taken advantage discounting all the hard work and will ruin those gains,” the user continued.

Read more at Breitbart