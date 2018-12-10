FOHLA DE S. PAULO:

Twelve women have come forward with allegations of sexual abuse against world-famous Brazilian medium and spiritual healer João de Deus (John of God). According to the victims, he abused them when they sought spiritual healing in the House of Dom Inácio de Loyola, in Abadiânia (GO), where thousands of people from all over the world go searching for spiritual treatments and counseling to every week.

The cases were first reported by news articles in newspaper O Globo and in a special episode of TV Globo’s late-night talk show “Conversa com Bial.”

According to O Globo’s piece, 12 women reported unwanted sexual advances from De Deus. The reporters spoke to six of them,

“Conversa com Bial’s” host Pedro Bial and reporter Camila Appel also interview 10 of those women and heard similar accounts. The talk show only showed four of them, because of time constraints.

The show featured three Brazilian women, who asked to remain anonymous, and Dutch choreographer Zahira Lieneke Mous, the only victim who agreed to go on record entirely.