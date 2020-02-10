HOLLYWOODREPORTER

ABC’s broadcast comes in about 3 million viewers behind the previous low in 2018.

ABC’s Oscar telecast reached all-time lows in the ratings, falling sharply from last year. The three-hour-plus broadcast averaged about 23.6 million viewers and a 5.3 rating among adults 18-49, well below the 29.56 million and 7.7 for last year’s awards — which aired two weeks later. The Oscars were down 20 percent year to year in viewers and 31 percent in the key ad-sales demo of adults 18-49.

