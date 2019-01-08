BREITBART:

Several major television networks are apparently unsure whether or not to air President Trump’s live address to the nation on border security Tuesday due to concern over what he will say.

According to The Hill, CNN and Fox News Channel are planning to air Trump’s address on border security, while the basic cable networks CBS, NBC, and ABC have not committed one way or the other.

MSNBC has not made a public comment one way or the other, and the network has repeatedly opted not to air Trump events before.

Trump plans to address the nation for the first time from the Oval Office Tuesday night on “the humanitarian and national security crisis on our Southern Border.”

The government shutdown over Democrats’ refusal to pass spending for border security is now in its third week.

Many media figures weighed in on social media Monday over the decision.

CNN’s Brian Stelter tweeted that a “TV exec” told him he was torn on what to do about the address.