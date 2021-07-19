Pictured – Murderous psychopath Jennifer Emmi

The Daily Mail:

A TV animal rights attorney has pleaded guilty to a string of charges after attempting to hire a hitman to kill her estranged husband’s girlfriend.

Jennifer Emmi, of Evergreen, Colorado, had been locked in a divorce battle with ex Donnie Emmi last year when she attempted orchestrate a hit on his girlfriend, who had worked as an au pair for the family.

Emmi, 43, was arrested in January, two months after she allegedly offered 28-year-old ranch hand Timothy Lindsey $100,000 to carry out the killing.

She entered guilty pleas to seven felonies and four misdemeanors on June 28, her lawyer has said.

Her felony charges included solicitation to commit second-degree murder, menacing, heat-of-passion strangulation, attempting to influence a judge, violation of a bail bond, retaliation against a witness and stalking (which is a felony).

She also pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor charges of criminal mischief, reckless driving, tampering and two counts of child abuse against her children.

What is interesting is that, as time went on, Emmi warmed to the idea of killing her husband as well. She is quoted as saying “I’m inclined to kill two birds with one stone so to speak” because her husband was the “one leading this battle.”

Under the conditions of her plea deal, the judge seeing her case will dismiss 11 other felony counts and 12 other misdemeanor charges, People Magazinereported.

After her arrest, legal documents alleged she had threatened her estranged spouse and children prior to the murder-for-hire plot.

In January 2020, she allegedly held a knife to her husband’s neck as he held one of the couple’s three young children.

Legal documents detailing the allegations her husband made against her , which were obtained by Fox News, state: ‘While Donnie’s back was to Jennifer, he felt someone grab the hood part of his hooded sweatshirt… At the same time, he felt his hair being pulled. Then, he felt a piece of cold metal come across his neck and press into it.”

The following month, Jennifer is alleged to have grabbed one of her three children ‘by the neck’ to ‘strangle’ her.

‘I didn’t think I was going to live,’ the young child is quoted as telling investigators in the affidavit.

Donnie was additionally ‘fearful’ that Jennifer would ‘commit a murder/suicide and kill him, the kids and herself’.

According to the legal documents, Donnie claims Jennifer ‘threatened to kill one of their children by driving into a tractor trailer’.

Donnie alleges that Jennifer was suffering from substance abuse issues and was taking ‘several medications for a condition called optic neuritis’.

Her attorney disputed the claims made in the affidavit.

Emmi and Donnie had been locked in a divorce battle when she contacted Timothy Lindsey about murdering Donnie’s girlfriend, who has not been publicly named.

Emmi was allegedly recorded in a series of telephone calls asking if Lindsey knew anyone who could ‘get rid’ of the woman.

She is said to have provided the girlfriend’s name and workplace, the affidavit states.

Lindsey ‘played along’ telling Emmi it would cost her about $100,000.

The pair are also alleged to have discussed whether the killing should happen at his Evergreen ranch or somewhere else.

‘Jennifer responded that the money would not be a problem,’ Lindsey told investigators, according to CBS4.

Emmi is alleged to have suggested that both the au pair and her husband could be killed because, ‘if there was a car accident or something, no one would know,’ according to the affidavit, then later said the plan was ‘on hold’.

More at The Daily Mail