Mediaite:

Tucker Carlson Accuses Matt Drudge of Turning Against Trump, Claims He Is ‘Now Firmly a Man of the Progressive Left’

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson pointedly attacked the highly influential right-wing news site, The Drudge Report, on Friday for failing to sufficiently support Trump and conservatives, dubiously claiming that “Matt Drudge is now firmly a man of the progressive left.”

During a segment with Drudge biographer Matthew Lysiak, the Fox News host highlighted Drudge’s key, informal role in conservative politics and how numerous politicians, including President Donald Trump, have personally benefitted from the site’s agenda-setting power by cozying up to its eponymous owner.

Back in April, Trump blasted Drudge for betraying him and, last fall, Fox News’ Jesse Watters claimed the site’s anti-Trump bias had supposedly become as bad as its cable news rival’s: “That’s what you log on to CNN for.”

“If you’ve seen The Drudge Report recently you know that it has changed dramatically, 180 degrees,” a clearly concerned Carlson said, before making an absurd claim lacking any concrete examples to back it up. “Matt Drudge is now firmly a man of the progressive left.”

The Fox News opinion host went on to decry the recent similarity of The Drudge Report to the home page of The Daily Beast or “any other woke, propaganda outlets posing as a news company.”

Read more at Mediaite