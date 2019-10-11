THE NEW YORK TIMES:

A mounting sense of turmoil spread across Kurdish-held territory in northern Syria as a Turkish-led incursion of the region entered its third day on Friday, with tens of thousands of civilians fleeing the bombardment, the abandonment of a major hospital on the front line and warnings of an imminent revival of the Islamic State militant group amid the chaos.

President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia, which is backing the Syrian government, said on Friday that he doubted whether Turkey or Syria had the resources to secure prison camps holding thousands of Islamic State prisoners. Kurdish forces allied with the United States had been running the prisons, but they are diverting soldiers to fight the invasion.

On Friday, the Kurdish authorities announced the evacuation of a camp housing 7,000 displaced people and said they were considering moving a second camp that holds relatives of Islamic State fighters. Kurdish forces also released video of a third camp that they said showed an attempt to escape by members of Islamic State families.