George Washington law professor Jonathan Turley is bearish about the long-term prospect of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s 34-count indictment against former President Donald Trump.

During an appearance on Fox News on Tuesday, Turley predicted the case “could collapse” before it got to trial.

“[T]here are substantial threshold legal questions here,” he said. “And this case could collapse before it gets to a trial. And this is not the only judge that will have to look at this. And I think that has to weigh heavily on him. Because there’s no there there.”

