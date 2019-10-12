NY TIMES.COM

Turkish-led troops made the first significant strategic breakthrough of their invasion of the Kurdish-held region of Syria on Saturday morning, entering a border town that had been the focus of a ground war between Turkey and Kurdish fighters since Wednesday. The Turkish Defense Ministry announced that its forces had taken part of the town, Ras al-Ain, which nestles up to the border with Turkey on a road connecting the eastern and western wings of Kurdish-held territory. If they capture the entire town, the Turkish forces would control one of the two main roads that link the major Kurdish-controlled cities, making it harder for Kurdish forces to move troops and supplies.

