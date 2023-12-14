Turkish lawmaker dies two days after collapsing while giving a speech saying Israel would ‘suffer the wrath of Allah’ for invading Gaza

A Turkish lawmaker has died two days after collapsing while giving a speech to parliament saying Israel would ‘suffer the wrath of Allah’ for invading Gaza.

Hasan Bitmez, 54, a member of parliament from the opposition Felicity (Saadet) Party, died in Ankara City Hospital, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca told reporters in televised remarks.

Video had showed Bitmez falling to the floor after giving a speech in the General Assembly Hall in Ankara – prompting other politicians to run over to his aid.

Rounding off a strongly worded speech, Bitmez had concluded: ‘We can perhaps hide from our conscience but not from history,’ stating that ‘Israel will suffer the wrath of Allah’, as reported by The Yeshiva World.

At that moment, he stumbled and dropped to his knees before lying flat on his back. The Saadet Party Kocaeli Deputy had to be stretchered out of the hall after receiving chest compressions ‘for a long time’, Turkish media reports.

Turhan Çömez, a deputy from the Kemalist İYİ Party and a trained doctor, was reportedly the first to help his political rival.

