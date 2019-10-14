News Trust by Reuters:

More than 100 reported killed including civilians; United Nations says 100,000 people have fled their homes.

* U.S. warns of devastating sanctions, ‘great harm’ to ties

* Erdogan says he will not stop ‘no matter what anyone says’

* War monitor says 143 killed, including 20 civilians

* Turkish military says 415 Kurdish YPG fighters ‘neutralised’

ISTANBUL, Oct 12 (Reuters) – Turkish forces stepped up their bombardment around a town in northeast Syria on Saturday, the fourth day of an offensive against a Kurdish militia, after U.S. troops in the region came under artillery fire from Turkish positions.

The United States has ramped up its efforts to persuade Ankara to halt the incursion against the U.S.-backed Kurdish forces, saying Ankara was causing “great harm” to ties and could face sanctions.

Turkey opened its offensive after U.S. President Donald Trump spoke by phone on Sunday with Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan and withdrew U.S. troops who had been fighting alongside Kurdish forces.

On Friday evening, Erdogan dismissed mounting international criticism of the operation and said Turkey “will not stop it, no matter what anyone says”.