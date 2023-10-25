Turkey’s Erdogan: ‘Hamas Is Not a Terrorist Organization’

The radical Islamist president of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, defended the genocidal terrorist organization Hamas in an incendiary address on Wednesday in which he abruptly canceled a planned visit to Israel in light of the horrific Hamas mass murder of over 1,400 people on October 7.The terrorist onslaught, which Hamas has branded the “al-Aqsa flood,” was characterized by Hamas terrorists flooding Israeli residential communities, torturing, raping, abducting, and killing entire families.

First responders to the communities targeted found children with knives left in their bodies, decapitated and charred babies, and unrecognizable body parts. At a music festival taking place in Israel that day, Hamas terrorists opened fire on attendees, leaving a pile of upwards of 250 bodies.While much of the world has condemned the brutality of the Hamas attack, much of the Arab and Muslim world has sought to justify it as a legitimate response to the existence of Israel. The “supreme leader” of Iran, Ayatollah Khamenei, proclaimed that even the infants slaughtered were “not civilians.” At a summit on Sunday in Cairo, Egypt, Arab leaders reportedly blocked the publication of a joint communique on the grounds that Western powers participating wanted to overtly condemn Hamas for the killings.Erdogan, speaking to lawmakers from his Islamist Justice and Development Party (AKP) on Wednesday, enthusiastically condemned Israel for self-defense operations against Hamas and categorically declared, “Hamas is not a terrorist organization.”

