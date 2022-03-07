BREITBART:

Greece’s government has exploited political turmoil caused by Ukraine’s latest war with Russia to “attack Turkey” in recent days, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar alleged Wednesday, referring to an Aegean island dispute between Athens and Ankara that reignited last week after Turkey violated Greek airspace above some of the islets in question.

“Certain [Greek] politicians continue their anti-Turkish rhetoric, distorting in a deliberate and aggressive manner incidents and events … escalating tensions,” Akar said after a cabinet meeting on March 2.

“They even use developments in Ukraine in order to attack Turkey,” he added.

Akbar’s comments came one week after Turkish fighter jets flew over the Greek islets of Anthropofagi and Makronisi in the eastern Aegean Sea on February 24. The English edition of Greece’s Ekathimerini newspaper reported the incident, writing:

A pair of Turkish F-16 jets flew over the islets of Anthropofagi and Makronisi in the eastern Aegean on Thursday morning at 20,000 feet. Three minutes after 10 a.m., a second pair of fighter jets flew over the sea islets at 11,000 feet.

As Breitbart News reported on February 28, Turkey’s violation of Greek airspace on February 24 was “part of an ongoing dispute between the two nations, as Turkey — a NATO member — does not acknowledge Greek sovereignty over swathes of territory that lies between them.”

