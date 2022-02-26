JERUSALEM POST:

Turkey has not made a decision to close the Dardanelles and Bosphorus straits to Russian ships, a Turkish official with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Saturday.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy thanked President Tayyip Erdogan for Turkey’s humanitarian and military support, saying a “ban on the passage of (Russian) warships to the Black Sea” was very important for his country.

Following a phone call with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Turkey has agreed to ban Russian warships from entering the Black Sea, and is making efforts to negotiate an immediate ceasefire.

