Syrian forces, most probably supported by Turkey, were seen attacking several key locations still held by Kurdish forces, violating the US-led ceasefire agreement in the region. These forces crossed the border from Turkey into northern Syria, according to the report, and are moving towards Ras al-Ain, a village in which the fighting hasn’t ceased since Friday, even after the ceasefire was signed. Reuters, however, reports that the “fragile” ceasefire is holding along the Syrian border, though Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is ready to continue the Syria offensive if the truce deal that was agreed upon is not implemented.”We paused the operation for five days,” said Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar. “In this time, the terrorists will withdraw from the safe zone, their weapons will be collected and position destroyed. If this doesn’t happen, we will continue the operation.”

