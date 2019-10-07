THE JERUSALEM POST:

urkish forces carried out attacks against Kurdish forces and the anti-Assad Syrian Democratic Forces militia in Syria and Iraq near the Turkish border on Monday evening.

Turkish forces attacked SDF positions in the city of al-Malikiyah in the Hasakah area in northern Syria, according to Syrian state news agency SANA.

The SDF includes Kurds and others in eastern Syria which the US has helped train, assist and advise during the war on ISIS.

Earlier on Monday, the United States announced that it would be withdrawing from Syria.

Turkey will move forward with its long-planned military operation to create what it calls a “safe zone” in northern Syria and U.S. forces will not support or be involved in it, the White House press secretary announced early Monday morning.