Pictured – Turkeys rejoice

CBS News:

‘It’s Been Crazy,’ Turkey Shortages, Supply Chain Issues Impacting Thanksgiving Meals

Supply chain issues could mean Thanksgiving dinner items will be harder to find this year.

According to Market Research Firm IRI, by the end of October, turkeys were 60 percent out of stock. The USDA reports the production of fresh turkeys is down 1.4 percent this year.

IRI also reports that cranberry sauce is 20 percent out of stock and yams and sweet potatoes are a quarter out of stock.

Bob’s Turkey Farm in Lancaster is already feeling the effects of supply chain issues. More than two weeks before Thanksgiving, they are out of fresh turkeys.

Miner said her farm is processing fewer turkeys this year due to a staffing shortage. She also believes that customers flocked to her business earlier out of fear of shortages at grocery stores.

