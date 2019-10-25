NEW YORK POST:

Democratic presidential hopeful Tulsi Gabbard announced Friday that she will not seek re-election to Congress — declaring that she remains “fully committed to my offer to serve” in the White House.

“I’m so grateful to the people of Hawaiʻi for allowing me to serve you in Congress for the last 7 years. Throughout my life, I’ve always made my decisions based on where I felt I could do the most good,” Gabbard wrote in a series of tweets that included a video message and a link to a lengthy statement.

“In light of the challenges we face, I believe I can … best serve the people of Hawaiʻi & our country as President and Commander-in-Chief,” she added.

Gabbard, 38, an Iraq war vet and a major in the US Army National Guard, was facing a primary bid from Hawaii state Sen. Kai Kahele, who thanked the congresswoman for her service, while saying her presidential bid had left her district “without a voice in Washington,” according to The Hill.