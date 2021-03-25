Just The News:

“If you don’t stand up to them now, then our country will be in great peril” – former Democratic Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard

Former Democratic presidential candidate and Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard on Tuesday called on President Biden and all members of Congress to “denounce” the new administration’s efforts to root out domestic terrorism, which she argues will take away Americans’ civil liberties and “turn our country into a police state.”

“If you don’t stand up to them now, then our country will be in great peril,” Gabbard said in a series of tweets. “Trying to undermine our constitutionally-protected rights and turn our country into a police state with KGB-style “surveillance” are also domestic enemies—and much more powerful, and therefore dangerous, than the mob which stormed the capitol. …”

Gabbard spoke following the Biden administration saying Friday, two days after taking office, that it was launching a federal agency-wide effort to uncover domestic terrorism in the U.S.

The move follows the Jan. 6 siege on the U.S. Capitol Building led by those opposed to Congress on that day certifying the 2020 presidential election results that they believed was rife with enough voter fraud to “steal” the election from then-President Trump.

Gabbard, of Hawaii, in her tweets Tuesday and in interview Friday on “Fox News Primetime” also raised concerns about the comments of former CIA Director John Brennan on the scope and breadth of the administration’s effort.

Brennan said earlier on MSNBC: “I know looking forward that the members of the Biden team, who have been nominated or have been appointed, are now moving in laser-like fashion to try to uncover as much as they can about what looks very similar to insurgency movements that we’ve seen overseas. Where they germinate in different parts of the country, and they gain strength, and it brings together an unholy alliance, frequently, of religious extremists, authoritarians, fascists, bigots, racists, nativists – even libertarians.”

