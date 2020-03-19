BREITBART

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) on Thursday dropped out of the Democrat presidential primary race and endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden. Gabbard’s departure comes after clinching just two delegates from American Samoa’s caucuses and failing to qualify for any debates this year. The Hawaii Democrat, who resigned as Democrat National Committee (DNC) vice chairwoman to endorse Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) White House campaign in 2016, opted this time around to back Biden, despite her anti-establishment leanings.

READ MORE AT BREITBART