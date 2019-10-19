NY POST

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard blasted Hillary Clinton Friday — calling the former first lady “the queen of warmongers” after Clinton implied the Russians were “grooming” the Hawaii congresswoman as an asset. “Thank you @HillaryClinton,” tweeted Gabbard, who is vying to win the Democratic primary. “You, the queen of warmongers, embodiment of corruption, and personification of the rot that has sickened the Democratic Party for so long, have finally come out from behind the curtain.”

READ MORE AT THE NY POST