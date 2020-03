Breitbart:

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) asked fellow presidential candidates Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) Friday to help her get on the Arizona debate stage.

Gabbard’s request comes after the Democratic National Committee’s (DNC) updated qualifications barred her from participating in the upcoming event in Phoenix, according to the Hill:

.@JoeBiden @BernieSanders I’m sure you would agree that our Democratic nominee should be a person who will stand up for what is right. So I ask that you have the courage to do that now in the face of the DNC's effort to keep me from participating in the debates. #LetTulsiDebate — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) March 7, 2020

