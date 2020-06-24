Trump Tulsa rally estimated 4M online viewers & a record 7.7M watching on Fox News

The Hill – Trump campaign touts 4M online viewers for Tulsa rally

President Trump’s reelection campaign said late Saturday that his rally in Tulsa, Okla., his first since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, attracted 4 million viewers online.

“President Trump’s rally in Tulsa attracted over 4 million unique viewers across all of the campaign’s digital media channels. The live-streamed pre-rally shows drew an audience of more than 2.5 million unique viewers by themselves. These numbers don’t even include television viewers,” Tim Murtaugh, the director of communications for Trump’s campaign, said in a statement.

“The news media, which encouraged protestors and bombarded Americans for more than a week with dire warnings against attending a Trump rally, are still unable to prevent President Trump from reaching the people,” Murtaugh added. “These numbers represent unmatched enthusiasm behind the President’s re-election and a massive audience that Joe Biden can only dream of.”

The Hill – Trump rally delivers Saturday-record 7.7 million viewers on Fox News

President Trump’s rally in Tulsa, Okla., generated the largest Saturday audience in Fox News Channel’s 24-year history in delivering 7.7 million viewers, according to the early Nielsen data.

The rally, which began shortly after 8 p.m. and ran for approximately one hour and 45 minutes, was also the network’s highest-rated telecast of the year after the president’s State of the Union address, which drew 8.2 million viewers in early February.