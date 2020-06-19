Daily Mail:

President Trump promised that ‘agitators’ and ‘lowlifes’ at his Tulsa rally will get harsh treatment

Tulsa’s mayor declared a ‘civil emergency’ ahead of Donald Trump’s campaign rally, citing fears the protests of the president could turn ‘extremely violent”

Groups in other states have engaged in extremely violent and destructive behaviour, including arson and malicious injury,’ Mayor G.T. Bynum said

The mayor’s order includes a 10 pm curfew Curfew forbids ‘loitering’ and Molotov cocktails

Oklahoma Supreme Court will rule Friday on whether attendees of the rally must wear face masks

Donald Trump will hold his first campaign rally since March on Saturday in Tulsa

President Donald Trump got tough on Friday, promising ‘agitators’ and ‘lowlifes’ at his Tulsa rally will get harsh treatment as the city declared a ‘civil emergency’ out of fears of ‘extremely violent’ protests.

‘Any protesters, anarchists, agitators, looters or lowlifes who are going to Oklahoma please understand, you will not be treated like you have been in New York, Seattle, or Minneapolis. It will be a much different scene!,’ President Trump wrote on Twitter.

The president’s vow came as Tulsa’s mayor declared a ‘civil emergency.’

Mayor G.T. Bynum, a Republican, cited recent ‘civil unrest’ and the expectation that more than 100,000 people – a combination of Trump supporters and protesters – will swarm the downtown area as the reason for his ‘civil emergency’ declaration.

It’s the latest hurdle for Trump as he attempts to return to the campaign trail. Additionally, the operators of the BOK Center asked the campaign for a ‘written plan’ on how they will deal with the threat of the coronavirus. And the Oklahoma Supreme Court will rule on Friday whether attendees must wear masks.

The mayor’s order places a federal exclusion zone for a six-block radius near the BOK center and includes a curfew.

‘I have received information from the Tulsa Police Department and other law enforcement agencies that shows that individuals from organized groups who have been involved in destructive and violent behavior in other States are planning to travel to the city of Tulsa for purposes of causing unrest in and around the rally,’ Bynum wrote in the executive order.

These ‘groups in other states have engaged in extremely violent and destructive behaviour, including arson and malicious injury to both public and private property,’ he noted.

The order includes a 10 pm curfew that went into effect on Thursday but makes an exception for Saturday’s rally, saying it will be implemented when the MAGA event is over.

