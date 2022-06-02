NY Post

A deranged gunman with a rifle and a handgun who killed four people at an Oklahoma medical building targeted a doctor who previously operated on him “and anyone who got in his way,” authorities said Thursday. The gunman, identified as Michael Louis, opened fire at about 5 p.m. Wednesday at an orthopedic office on the second floor of the Natalie Medical Building at Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa, Police Chief Wendell Franklin told reporters at a press conference. Louis went to the hospital on May 19 for back surgery, which was performed by Dr. Preston Phillips. Louis was later released on May 24, Franklin said. Louis then called several times to complain of pain and sought additional treatment. He then saw Phillips on May 31 and called the doctor’s office again on Wednesday seeking additional help, Franklin said.

Read more at the NY Post