Arizona police shot a suspect to death after he pointed a handgun at a police dog’s head, video shows.

The Tucson Police department released body cam footage Tuesday of Francisco Javier Galarza aiming a semi-automatic at a K9 named Kiro, as the dog brought the runaway suspect to the ground.

Police instantly opened fire on the man, killing him with several shots.

According to the department, Galarza was wanted on a felony arrest warrant for home invasion and bank robbery.

The 49-year-old was spotted entering a convenience store just before noon on Aug. 25. Police confronted him in the parking lot, but Galarza immediately tried to run away.

“Police! Get down!” Officers can be heard telling Galarza several times in the video as he runs.

Officer Barry Peterson, a 15-year veteran, released Kiro, who tackled Galarza to the ground.

