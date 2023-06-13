Attorneys for former FOX News anchor Tucker Carlson are hitting out at the network over its cease–and–desist letter sent to Carlson.

In a surprise move on April 23, FOX News abruptly removed Carlson from its coverage, without citing any specific reasons.

Though Carlson was said to have received a $20 million–a–year contract with FOX News, his attorneys now allege that any legal action threatened by the network to prevent him from creating a competing series on Twitter would be a violation of his First Amendment rights.

Harmeet Dhillion, Carlson‘s attorney, said in a statement: ‘FOX News continues to ignore the interests of its viewers, not to mention its shareholder obligations. Doubling down on the most catastrophic programming decision in the history of the cable news industry, FOX is now demanding that Tucker Carlson be silent until after the 2024 election. Tucker will not be silenced by anyone.’

He is a singularly important voice on matters of public interest in our country, and will remain so.'

