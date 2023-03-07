On October 21, 2021, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) showed an interesting video while questioning Attorney General Merrick Garland. The video included a montage of clips showing Ray Epps, an alleged “Trump supporter,” inciting people on January 5 and again on January 6th to breach the Capitol.

The radical AG Merrick Garland told Rep. Massie he couldn’t “see the video at all,” Massie responded, “You have the images there,” referring to documents AG Garland had in front of him. “They were from January 5th and January 6th,” Massie explained. “As far as we can determine, the individual who was saying he’ll ‘probably go to jail’ and he’ll ‘probably be arrested,’ but he wants everyone—-they need everyone to go into the Capitol the next day, is then the next day seen directing people into the Capitol. But as far as we can tell, this individual has not been charged with anything. You said this was one of the most sweeping investigations in history. So, have you seen this video or those frames from the video?” he asked.

Garland refused to comment on the video, claiming immunity because the incident is currently under investigation.

“Ok, I was hoping today to give you the opportunity to put to rest the concerns that people have that there were federal agents or assets of the federal government present on January 5th or January 6th,” Massie said, asking, “Can you tell us without talking about particular incidents or particular videos how many agents or assets of the federal government were present on January 6th, whether they agitated to go into the Capitol and if any of them did?”

“So, I’m not gonna violate this norm of the rule of law. I’m not gonna comment on an investigation that’s ongoing,” the uncomfortable AG replied.

READ MORE