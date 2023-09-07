Tucker Carlson Interviews Larry Sinclair on His Alleged Gay Encounter with Barack Obama in Back of Limousine

Tucker Carlson interviews Larry Sinclair on his gay relationship with Barack Obama in Chicago.

Larry Sinclair assures Tucker, “It definitely wasn’t his first time. I probably wasn’t his last.”

Larry Sinclair, the man who claims to have had a sexual encounter with former President Barack Obama in 1999, took to X (formerly Twitter) Wednesday to issue a statement promising explosive revelations. Sinclair specifically thanks Tucker Carlson and unnamed others for inspiring him to come forward and “put everything on the table.”

