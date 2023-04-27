Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Wednesday night made his first remarks since leaving the network and criticized “people in charge” of Washington, DC.

In a video posted to Twitter, Carlson — who parted ways with Fox News on Monday — accused political leaders on both sides of the aisle of silencing voices and shutting down media outlets that uncover corruption or reveal truths.

“You notice when you take a little time off how unbelievably stupid most of the debates you see on television are. They’re completely irrelevant. They mean nothing. In five years, we won’t even remember that we have them. Trust me as someone who’s participated,” Carlson said.

“Yet at the same time — and this is the amazing thing — the undeniably big topics, the ones that will define our future, get virtually no discussion at all: war, civil liberties, emerging science, demographic change, corporate power, natural resources.

“What was the last time you heard a legitimate debate about any of those issues?

READ MORE