BREITBART

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced it would be phasing out pointy-eared patrol dogs at airports in favor of “floppy ear dogs” to ease the concerns of airport passengers. “We’ve made a conscious effort in TSA … to use floppy ear dogs,” TSA Administrator David Pekoske told the Washington Examiner. “We find the passenger acceptance of floppy ear dogs is just better. It presents just a little bit less of a concern,” Pekoske added. “Doesn’t scare children.” The agency said it currently uses 1,200 patrol dogs at airports across the country, with 80 percent of those dogs sporting droopy ears. The remaining 20 percent of dogs employed by the agency have cone-shaped ears.

READ MORE AT BREITBART