Americans’ confidence in newspapers and television news has plummeted to an all-time low, according to the latest annual Gallup survey of trust in U.S. institutions.
Why it matters: The erosion of trust in media is one of the most significant signs of deepening polarization in America.
- Political party affiliation has become the primary driver of opinions about the media’s trustworthiness, as Gallup has noted.
- A 2021 poll from Pew Research Center found that Republicans are far less likely to trust media sources that are considered “mainstream.”
Details: Television news is today considered the second-least trusted institution in the country, following Congress, according to the poll.
- While other institutions have also experienced precipitous declines, including banks and the medical system, others — like small business and the military — have held steady over the past few decades.
By the numbers: The trust fall in the news media been driven mostly by Republicans, according to the data.