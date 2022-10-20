Liz Truss dramatically quit today, admitting defeat following crisis talks with Tory chiefs in Downing Street and with MPs in open insurrection.

After just 44 disastrous days in No10, the PM took to a lectern outside the famous black door to confirm her departure, sealing her fate as the shortest-serving premier in modern political history.

Revealing she had informed the King of her decision, she said: ‘I cannot deliver on the mandate…. I will remain as PM until a successor has been chosen.’

Ms Truss – who insisted she was a ‘fighter not a quitter’ barely 24 hours ago – said the Tory leadership contest will be completed over the next week. Giving her valedictory statement, she was watched by husband Hugh.

Attention immediately turns to the leadership battle – with Jeremy Hunt ruling himself out within minutes. However, Penny Mordaunt’s ‘grassroots’ campaign Twitter account has already fired up, while Rishi Sunak allies said he is almost certain to stand and Suella Braverman is likely to run.

Boris Johnson, currently on holiday in the Caribbean, could bid for a shock return just six weeks after he left office.

Conservative 1922 Committee chair Sir Graham Brady told journalists in Westminster that a replacement should be in place by October 28, in time for the Halloween Budget.

