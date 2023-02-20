Republican Representative Ronny Jackson of Texas, former White House doctor to ex-Presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama, has claimed that President Joe Biden’s most recent physical exam was “a cover up.”

We learned NOTHING from Biden’s physical exam. How bad is his cognitive issue? Is he on ANY drugs to treat his mental decline? This exam was a JOKE. COVER UP!! February 16, 2023

Dr. Kevin O’Connor, physician to the current president, on Thursday issued a summary of Biden’s health status following a “comprehensive review” of his medical history and “detailed physical examination” at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

O’Connor concluded that Biden “remains a healthy, vigorous, 80-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the [duties] of the Presidency, to include those as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief.”

The physical notably included skin cancer surveillance, with one small lesion being removed from the president’s chest and sent for a biopsy. It also included an “extremely detailed” and “reassuring” neurological exam that found no “cerebellar or central neurological disorder.”

