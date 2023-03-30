Donald Trump’s team is growing increasingly confident that Alvin Bragg will drop his case, and think the grand jury’s month-long break in hearing evidence is the ‘first step’ in the process.

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg impaneled a grand jury earlier this month in the hope of indicting Trump on campaign finance violations.

The jurors have been tasked with considering whether Trump broke the law when his attorney Michael Cohen gave $130,000 to porn star Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about claims she had slept with Trump in 2016.

But today it was announced the jury will not hear any evidence in the case for a month.

On the few days a week that they are convened this week and next, they’ll hear evidence on different cases. Then, they will enjoy a two-week ‘scheduled hiatus’.

The hiatus is believed to have been scheduled to cover a NYC public school break, Easter and Passover, but no one from the DA’s office has confirmed it.

