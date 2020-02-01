Breitbart:

President Donald Trump’s border security policies contributed to a lowering of deaths from opioid overdoses in 2018 relative to 2017, said Dr. Nicole Saphier, author of Make America Healthy Again: How Bad Behavior and Big Government Caused a Trillion-Dollar Crisis, linking the reduction in overdose deaths to a broader increase in life expectancy across the same timeframe. She joined Friday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily to discuss these developments with host Alex Marlow.

“Drug deaths dropped almost 5 percent in 2018 after rising for 28 consecutive years in the United States,” noted Marlow.

The CDC reported, “The age-adjusted rate of drug overdose deaths in 2018 (20.7 per 100,000) was 4.6% lower than in 2017 (21.7). Total overdose deaths fell by 4.1 percent in 2018 compared to 2017.

Editor’s note: Opioid deaths even lower in 2019