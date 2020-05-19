Business Insider:

And at a nice profit, no doubt.

Moncef Slaoui, the former Moderna board member who was tapped last week to lead “Operation Warp Speed,” the White House’s effort to quickly develop a COVID-19 vaccine, will divest himself of his stock options in Moderna, the company said on Monday.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren had called on Slaoui to divest, as Moderna is receiving funding from the Department of Health and Human Services.

“Consistent with this appointment, we can also confirm that Dr. Slaoui is divesting all of his equity interest in Moderna so that there is no conflict of interest,” the company said in a statement to Business Insider.

Moncef Slaoui, a former Moderna board member who was tapped last week to lead the White House’s effort to quickly develop a COVID-19 vaccine, will divest himself of his $10 million in stock options in the pharmaceutical company, Moderna representatives said on Monday afternoon.

“Dr. Slaoui resigned his Board position last week upon the appointment of his new role to oversee the White House’s Operation Warp Speed initiative,” Moderna said in a statement to Business Insider. “Consistent with this appointment, we can also confirm that Dr. Slaoui is divesting all of his equity interest in Moderna so that there is no conflict of interest with Dr. Slaoui in his new role.”

The company added: “We wish Dr. Slaoui well in this new role, and we know he has a lot to contribute as our nation — and the world — address the COVID-19 pandemic.”

