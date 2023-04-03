Donald Trump’s legal team is preparing for a New York judge to slap a gag order on the former president on Monday, DailyMail.com can reveal, a day before he is due to be arrested in Manhattan.

The extraordinary move to potentially silence a candidate for president will likely enflame Trump’s supporters as he prepares to fly out of his Florida home.

‘The Trump legal team now thinks that the Manhattan judge will take the unprecedented step of silencing the presidential frontrunner with an unconstitutional gag order tomorrow,’ said a source.

‘The Trump legal team is considering adding a First Amendment lawyer to the effort to combat this and will fight it all the way.’

Breaking the gag order could trigger a fine of $1000 and a prison sentence of as much as 30 days, under New York law.

