Why are the Democrats out to get Trump? Trump is the general we elected to lead our fight. We’re in a war such as I predicted in “Trump’s War”. They are using Weisselberg as a pawn in a scorched earth attempt to harm the former president. Democrat gang is out to stop Trump from running again. They know he would win. Plus archival pieces: “TRUMP IS FUNDAMENTALLY A ROMANTIC AND AN IDEALIST”, “Will Impeachment Cause a Rise of Anti-Semitism in the Country?”, and reading solutions from Trumps War.