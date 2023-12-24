Trump’s lawyers deliver opening brief in bid to toss out Jan. 6 case following SCOTUS win

Fresh off its win at the Supreme Court, Donald Trump’s legal team made its opening brief late Saturday to an appeals court, seeking to quash his federal election subversion indictment with claims of presidential immunity.

In a late Saturday filing, Trump’s team effectively argued that the courts can not hold him accountable for carrying out his official duties while president, and therefore, his four-count indictment for alleged 2020 election subversion must be scrapped.

“President Trump has absolute immunity from prosecution for his official acts as President. The indictment alleges only official acts, so it must be dismissed,” Trump’s lawyer John Sauer wrote in a lengthy briefing to the DC Circuit Court of Appeals.

On Friday, the Supreme Court declined to expedite the case and leapfrog over the appeals court, marking a significant win for Trump.

Special counsel Jack Smith asked the high court to fast-track consideration of the matter, contending that the Supreme Court was always going to have the final say because the DC Circuit Court of Appeals’ eventual ruling would almost certainly be challenged by either of the two parties.

