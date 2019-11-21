NEW YORK POST:

Opposition to the House Democrats’ drive to impeach President Trump is growing, especially among independent voters, according to a new poll released Thursday.

The national Emerson College survey said that support for impeachment has flipped since October from 48 percent supporting it and 44 percent opposed to 43 percent supporting it and 45 percent opposed.

The biggest swing was among independents, who oppose impeachment now by 49 percent to 34 percent, a reversal from October when they supported impeachment by 48 percent to 39 percent who opposed.

The impeachment hearings were being watched or followed by 69 percent of voters.