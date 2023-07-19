Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis laid out a new media strategy on Tuesday, pivoting from appearing only on friendly rightwing channels to take questions at a press conference and sitting for an interview with CNN.

He reckoned without the Trump news buzzsaw.

Just before DeSantis recorded a rare interview with the mainstream media, the former president upended the day’s news cycle by revealing that he was expecting to be arrested and charged in connection with an investigation into the 2020 election.

It meant DeSantis spent much of the 15 minutes discussing his rival for the 2024 Republican nomination.

‘I don’t think it serves us good to have a presidential election focused on what happened four years ago, in January, and so I want to focus on looking forward,’ he said.

‘I don’t want to look back. I do not want to see him … I hope he doesn’t get charged. I don’t think it’ll be good for the country.’

