The American Mind:

No matter how the presidential election ends, one of President Donald Trump’s myriad achievements stands above all others: he has exposed the unprecedented degree of rot and corruption that pervades the American system.

More specifically, Trump has exposed the ruling class: the bipartisan political establishment and its adjuncts in Big Tech, the corporate media, Big Business and Woke Capital, the academy, and across the commanding heights of American society.

Trump’s manners engender hatred in the ruling class. Even more significantly, his tenacity in confronting the ruling class’s members with their failures—and the fact he has threatened to rectify those failures—discredits and disempowers those responsible for them. Their response—a perpetual effort to destroy him—has shown the ruling class to be lawless and tyrannical.

Consequently, the ruling class has obliterated the institutions it claimed to be defending, revealing to those Americans not addled by Trump Derangement Syndrome that the emperor has no clothes. Americans willing to look can now see that those institutions which ostensibly exist to serve us have no reservations about launching a full-scale assault on us if it serves their interests.

Consider what we have learned about the leaders of the country in the last four years. We learned that they would do everything in their power to destroy a president who takes them on:

delegitimizing his election;

baselessly demonizing and slandering him as a Nazi, racist, and bigot;

lying perpetually through media conduits to undermine and smear him;

pulling documents off his desk to subvert him;

concocting false narratives meant to portray him as a traitor to justify spying on him and his confidantes;

waging legal and political jihads aimed at toppling him;

weaponizing national security, intelligence, and law-enforcement apparatuses to punish him and like-minded dissenters from the ruling class orthodoxy;

impeaching him over his desires to root out political corruption;

threatening to wear wires in a bid to entrap and remove him under the 25th Amendment;

claiming obstruction of justice over rightful decisions to fire subordinates as he sees fit;

illegally leaking information about the most sensitive of subjects concerning his policies while simultaneously invoking state secrecy to prevent the revelation of systematic ruling class corruption and criminality;

and often engaging in outright insubordination.

On this last count, we learned that military leaders would publicly flout their commander-in-chief, overrule him on broadly popular policies like pulling troops out of aimless and endless wars or protecting American cities from rioting mobs, and openly entertain scenarios of forcibly removing him from office.

We learned that our courts—up to the highest court in the land—would hold such a president to a different standard than other presidents. When the government itself dropped its case against one of the president’s chief advisors—ensnared in some of the previously described machinations—the judge overseeing the case stepped in as prosecutor himself to continue the persecution. Traitors to the ruling class are treated as below the law.

The ruling class’s hatred of the president, and its efforts to destroy him, were of course a proxy for its desire to destroy what he represents. What he represents is not just the policies it despises, but the people it despises. This includes the 71 million commonsense, patriotic, traditional Americans who voted for him. Some adored the president. Others backed him as the ultimate middle finger pointed at a ruling class that frowned hatefully down upon them while claiming to be virtuous and magnanimous.

Indeed, we learned that much of our ruling class believes those Americans to be deplorable, irredeemable, racist, bigoted, backwards, Russia-supporting traitors and Nazis.

Read more at The American Mind