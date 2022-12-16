Former Trump White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon said Thursday that he ‘can’t do this anymore,’ following the ex-commander in chief’s ‘major announcement’ turning out to be digital trading cards.

Bannon, who in October was sentenced to four months in prison following his conviction on contempt of Congress charges, reacted to the anticlimactic reveal on his Right Side Broadcasting Network with exasperation.

Bannon on Trump's NFT announcement: "I can't do this anymore" 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ZC3PuTfM6N — Justin Horowitz (@justinhorowitz_) December 15, 2022

He flatly admitted that while he considers Trump one of America’s greatest presidents, the digital trading cards were a step too far.

Bannon, speaking with fellow Trump White House advisors Dr. Sebastian Gorka and Steve Cortes on his show ‘The War Room,’ blamed either business partners or comms staffers who Bannon believes pushed these NFTs on Trump.

He commented that ‘you will not find three harder cores’ than he and his two co-hosts, with Bannon – who continues to support Trump – expressing that the NFTs made him look like he’s not taking the run seriously.

