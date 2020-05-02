Bloomberg:

One man has gone from Skid Row to an art deco hotel at beach.

For more than a year, Conrad Wallace had been sleeping in a van, at the beach or on Los Angeles’s notorious Skid Row, where he was badly injured in a stabbing last year.

But since Saturday, Wallace, 59, and his son, Calvin, 21, have been bunking at the two-star art-deco Cadillac Hotel in the city’s Venice Beach neighborhood.

“We don’t care if we eat every day. What was our No. 1 priority?” Wallace said, turning to his son during a video interview. “We already got it. A place to stay.”

The coronavirus pandemic has done what years of bond measures, housing referendums, community meetings and campaign promises failed to: provide housing quickly for some of the tens of thousands of homeless in the country’s second-largest metropolis.

