NewsMax:

A Senate vote to end President Donald Trump’s impeachment drama without calling any witnesses is “half a trial,” former White House chief of staff John Kelly said Friday.

In an interview with NJ Advance Media before the Senate voted against any witnesses at the trial, Kelly expressed the view that senators would “kind of leave themselves open to a lot of criticism.”

“It seems it was half a trial,” Kelly said.

According to a Quinnipiac University poll, three-quarters of U.S. voters supported calling witnesses in the Senate impeachment trial, with 20% opposed.

“If I was advising the United States Senate, I would say, ‘If you don’t respond to 75% of the American voters and have witnesses, it’s a job only half done,” he said. “You open yourself up forever as a Senate that shirks its responsibilities.”