WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

After being rejected by the D.C. Alcoholic Beverage Control Board last year, a group of Washington, D.C., residents are once again challenging the Trump Hotel’s liquor license. Citing President Trump’s character, the group hopes to have the hotel’s liquor license revoked.

D.C. law states that license applicants must be of “good character and generally fit for the responsibilities of licensure,” according to the Washington Post. The residents, made up of eight clergy and judges, refiled their complaint when the hotel’s license was up for renewal.

“Donald Trump, the true and actual owner of the Trump International Hotel, is not a person of good character,” the residents wrote in their complaint, because of “certain lies he has told, his involvement in relevant fraudulent and other activity demonstrating his lack of integrity, and his refusal to abide by the law or to stop associating with known criminals.”