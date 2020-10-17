Fox News, Newt Gingrich contributor:

What makes the president’s composure so striking is that he had the perfect excuse to get into a slugfest with Guthrie, who was on the attack the entire night.

Anyone who still doubts that the elite media is out to destroy President Trump should watch his NBC town hall from Thursday night.



Savannah Guthrie, who moderated the event in Miami, was so hostile and irritating, it was really unbearable to watch her at times. She didn’t even pretend to be an objective journalist.



In stark contrast, President Trump was so calm, steady, and positive. It was one of his best performances. Indeed, he was presidential, not just a candidate seeking office. And despite — or perhaps because of — Guthrie’s almost maniacal hostility, President Trump’s composure should be encouraging to all Republicans and conservatives.



In other words, it was President Trump at his best — defending his indisputably strong record and agenda in a considered, controlled way. He just needs to keep it up.

A town hall is supposed to be an event where voters ask questions. The moderator should just keep things running smoothly. That’s because, unlike a debate, a town hall provides the people the opportunity to engage candidates directly.

Guthrie, however, took the first several minutes to fire questions at President Trump — essentially creating a mini-debate with the president.

Still, President Trump looked much better than he did during the first debate. His interaction with the audience was great.

President Trump looked presidential on Thursday night and he should keep it up during next week’s debate – and through the rest of the election.

His job is not to entertain but to govern. And he has done a great job of governing the country with effective policies. He should focus on this and not get pulled off course by an embittered, hostile media.

