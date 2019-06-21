BUSINESS INSIDER:

A battle is being waged in the White House between administration officials, members of congress and media allies over whether President Trump should order military action in Iran as tensions between Washington and Tehran intensify.

On Thursday night, Trump reportedly ordered military airstrikes against Iranian radar and missile batteries in retaliation for the downing of a US drone by Iran, then abruptly walked back the decision.

The events shows that US policy towards Iran remains on a knife edge, as hawks favoring conflict with Iran and doves opposed to military action vie for influence.

The hawk faction is reportedly led by National Security Advisor John Bolton, who has long urged military action and regime change inside Iran. The New York Times reported Thursday that he is backed by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and CIA Director Gina Haspel.

Fox News star Sean Hannity, a friend and supporter of the president, on his show Thursday was hawkish about the prospect of conflict with Iran, saying that Trump would “bomb the hell out of” the country if its leaders did not rapidly seek negotiations.